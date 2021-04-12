Today many shops and pubs will reopen after weeks of closure, and the public are been urged not to become complacent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the nation to "behave responsibly" when pub gardens reopen and restaurants resume outdoor dining as restrictions continue to ease in England.

Mr Johnson urged caution during the "major step forward" as a scientist advising the government warned the rules must be followed to minimise a possible rebound in case numbers.

Superintendent Emily Harrison, who is leading the Cleveland Police's COVID response, said: “We recognise the easing of restrictions today is another positive step towards a return to aspects of ‘normal’ life.

There will be more options to leave home to visit shops, pubs and certain attractions but there are still rules in place. It is vital people don’t become complacent and continue to follow the rules, for their safety and the safety of others. Superintendent Emily Harrison, Cleveland Police

“We’d urge people to remember many premises are using booking systems so please double check with the venue you plan to attend, think about booking in advance to avoid disappointment.”

“We know anyone organising or attending such indoor events doesn’t need the regulations explained to them and we’ll quickly move to enforcement in these scenarios.”