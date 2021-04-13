play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Tom Barton

Specialist teams have today begun searching an area at the side of Saltburn Bank as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Steven Clark who went missing from Marske in 1992.

Steven was 23 at the time, and was last seen near his home in Redcar, on the 28th December.

In September 2020, his parents, Doreen and Charles, were arrested for murder, but they were released without charge.

Detectives from Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit reopened the case in 2020, and launched a murder investigation in September.

Police searches in Saltburn Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Now, as part of the case, new searches are underway today in Saltburn.

Officers will be in the area over the next few days looking through undergrowth from the bottom of the Valley Gardens to the top of a walkway near to the Spa Hotel, which is on a steep edge of the bank.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Shaun Page, has said that the searches are a line of enquiry by the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Cold Case Review Team, and they are using modern-day forensic techniques.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said: “The investigation into Steven’s disappearance still continues, with the latest searches of the area around Saltburn Bank. We will be in the area throughout this week and would like to thank the public for their patience as the searches take place.

“We continue to appeal for information to help us find Steven, who we believe has come to harm at the hands of a third party. The searches in Saltburn follow others that have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation, and on information available to the Cold Case Review Team.”

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.