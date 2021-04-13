play-icon Created with Sketch.

Sunderland are out to prove that last Saturday's promotion setback was the exception, not the rule.

The Black Cats lost for the first time in 15 games at the weekend and fell five points behind the automatic promotion places in League 1.

Tonight's game-in-hand, away at Wigan, could be a key opportunity for Lee Johnson's team to bounce back as serious contenders for the automatic promotion places.

There are no further injuries for the Black Cats heading in to the game.

Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright were ruled out for Sunderland's meeting against Charlton last weekend, however Head Coach Lee Johnson is confident Wright will be fit to play in the coming weeks.

Johnson told ITV Tyne Tees he knew there would always be setbacks along the way.

We've had to come from a long way behind and this division is not easy. We want to go to Wigan and take the 3 points as part of the 21 that are left available and we want to get back on the horse as quickly as possible and try and get the desired result. Lee Johnson, Sunderland AFC Head Coach