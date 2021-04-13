Team of detectives investigating after body found in Middlesbrough woodland

A team of detectives are investigating after two members of the public found what they believed to be a body in woodland in Middlesbrough.

At around 3.25pm on Monday, police received a call to say that two members of the public found what they believed to be a body in woodland near to Flatts Lane in Normanby, Middlesbrough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cleveland Police say officers attended the scene, alongside specialist forensic support staff, and a body was recovered.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, and an investigation has been launched, which is at an early stage.

Police remain at the scene whilst the investigation continues.

We have a team of detectives working on the investigation, and as our enquiries are at an early stage I am not able to say more at this time. I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the woodland area or who has any information that they feel may be relevant to the investigation team. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King, Cleveland Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.