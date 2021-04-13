play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Julia Barthram

Researchers at the University of Sunderland are carrying out a study to find out whether small changes to lifestyle could improve the long term health of people with Type 1 Diabetes.

The project has been funded by £100,000 from Diabetes UK and will look into whether breaking up long periods of sitting, with short frequent bouts of low-intensity walking, can improve glucose levels and reduce health complications.

Research has already shown these small changes can benefit people with Type 2 Diabetes but this is the first study looking at Type 1 Diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes affects around 400,000 people in the UK. In the long term, it can lead to heart and blood vessel disease and damage to the nerves, feet, kidneys and eyes. It is the leading cause of blindness in people of working age in the UK.

70% of people with Type 1 Diabetes don't reach their blood sugar treatment targets, putting them at an increased risk of complications.

80% of people with T1D struggle to meet physical activity guidelines

The NHS and Diabetes UK do encourage all people with Diabetes to become more physically active but even those who do exercise may still have a sedentary lifestyle if they sit for prolonged periods.

Exercise can also make it more difficult for those with Type 1 Diabetes to manage their glucose levels.

It can be difficult for people with Type one Diabetes to exercise, it's sometimes difficult to know what your blood sugars are going to do in response to exercise and very difficult to predict, so you have to be quite careful. There's also the impact that people who've been living with diabetes longer term, it can cause damage to the muscles, it can cause damage to the bones and feet and that can make exercise quite difficult. Eddie Johnston, Diabetes UK

Researchers hope that the study results may influence treatment decisions and advice for people with Type 1 Diabetes.

While you may meet the physical activity guidelines, if you sit for long periods of time, you may still fall into the category of having a sedentary lifestyle. Simple and acceptable methods that enable people to incorporate physical activity more easily into everyday life and reduce the amount of time spent sitting are urgently needed for people with T1D. Dr Matthew Campbell, Principal Investigator in Human Metabolism, University of Sunderland

