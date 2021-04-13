play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Jonny Blair

Three sisters - together - for the first time in more than a year.

A moment long hoped for after a year of lockdown restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margaret lives at a care home in Heaton, in Newcastle and until Monday she could only see one sibling because of rules designed to keep care home residents safe.

Before the pandemic, she saw her sisters Maureen and Georgina on a daily basis.

This is the first reunion, with three people, the home has had, since the pandemic.

It was absolutely wonderful for Georgina to be there because that is all Margaret has wanted. To see her. It is absolutely wonderful. Maureen Dobson

The change in restrictions on care home visits means residents can now have two regular visitors, rather than just one, and children will also be allowed to attend.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) previously said that the drop in community infection and vaccine rollout means the increase in visitor numbers can go ahead as set out in the road map out of lockdown.

The DHSC said visitors would be allowed to hold hands but that personal protective equipment (PPE) must be worn, while a negative rapid lateral flow test will also be required from adult visitors before entry is permitted.

Staff are really looking forward to having visitors back again after so long and the residents are the same. They seem happier to be able to see them in person and to hold hands with them and talk to them in person. Audrey Fawcett, Belle Vue House care home

