Durham's 'Pitman's Parliament' receives "life saving" lottery grant

Video report by ITV News Tyne Tees reporter Joseph Wardropper

A Grade II-listed miner's hall in County Durham has been awarded a £4.5 million lottery grant.

Redhills was built in 1915 as the headquarters of the Durham Miner's Association and served as a centre for trade union democracy.

Almost 30 years on from the closure of Durham's last colliery, the building had fallen into disrepair and faced possible closure.

Under renovation plans, the hall will be converted into a community hub and education centre.

"The lottery funding literally is a life saver for this building. We've had a campaign running for ten years now to save the Pitman's Parliament", says Ross Forbes, DMA Programme Director.

"Up until this point, we really could have lost it. The roof was just about falling in and there was rain coming into the Council Chamber, the jewel in the crown of this building."

Durham County Council is providing £1.1m toward the £7.25m project. The rest of the money will come from trade unions and other supporters.