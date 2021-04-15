Murder investigation launched as police identify body in Middlesbrough woodland

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found and recovered from woodland near to Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough on Monday.

Detectives have named the victim as 39-year-old Tomasz Dembler from Poland. Tomasz lived in the UK for twenty years. He recently lived in the Middlesbrough area, and prior to that, in Darlington.

Cleveland Police says the investigation is continuing at pace and detectives have established that Tomasz could have been killed at some point from mid-March up until his body was discovered on Monday April 12. The detective leading the case believes that this was a targeted murder and this continues to be a significant line of enquiry.

Tomasz was a father of one, and had family in Poland and parts of the UK. Officers are working to find out more about his life and what his movements were over the last few months and the days leading up to his death. Specialist officers are in contact with Tomasz’s family and are supporting them.

Two members of the public discovered Tomasz's body at around 3.25pm on Monday April 12.

"A particularly nasty murder"

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King is leading the investigation:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

“We have a team of homicide investigators looking into every possible line of enquiry to piece together what has happened to Tomasz. Our investigation is at an early stage, and there is still much work to do, but I’m confident we have the right specialists working on this case.

“We’re providing support to the family, in what is a horrendous time for them and my thoughts are with them."

We know that local people, including the Polish community, will be understandably shocked and worried about what has happened to Tomasz. Public safety is always our top priority and there is no specific information at this time that there is a wider threat to the local community. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King, Cleveland Police

“Forensic officers remain at the scene and neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols of the area. Information from the public is key in understanding what happened to Tomasz and I appeal for people to come forward to us, or completely anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Detectives working on the investigation are looking to speak to:

Anyone who who specifically spoke to or saw Tomasz during March or April.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near to Flatts Lane Country Park around the time of March or beyond?

People with dashcam or private CCTV footage that might show activity in the area.

Anyone with information can provide it directly to the investigation team through mipp.co.uk and clicking on the Cleveland Police section. Calls can also be made through 101 and anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.