play-icon Created with Sketch.

Drivers in North Yorkshire are being urged to check their vehicles before heading out over the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Bikers, who often ride on the county's winding rural roads, are also being warned by North Yorkshire Police that they could be rusty behind the wheel.

The warnings come as North Yorkshire Police stepped up patrols in Scarborough and Whitby on Friday as part of Operation Boundary.

Boundary is a large-scale, county-wide Roads Policing Group operation to reduce casualties and motoring offences on North Yorkshire’s roads. It began on Good Friday and runs throughout summer.

Fairer weather and the easing of some lockdown rules all mean much more traffic on our roads, especially leisure traffic. Unfortunately, we know this is the ‘perfect storm’ for more casualties and fatalities. Many bikers and drivers haven’t used their vehicles much during the past year so skills may be rusty, which further increases the risk. That’s why we’re launching a significant roads policing operation to reduce the risk of fatal collisions. We know many residents who live near busy roads are backing us one hundred per cent in our efforts to keep their communities safe and crack down on anti-social and illegal road use. Our message to motorists is simple – we’re not here to ruin anyone’s enjoyment of North Yorkshire and its fantastic roads. But we are here to keep people alive and enforce the law. Traffic Sergeant Pete Stringer, North Yorkshire police

The force says the end of lockdown, coinciding with the start of spring, has resulted in roads being used in a different way in the county.

Along with significantly higher volumes of traffic, especially in rural areas such as the Dales, Yorkshire Coast and North York Moors, North Yorkshire Police say they've seen:

A change in the type of vehicles on the road, with more motorbikes coming out of storage

More leisure riders/drivers, especially in remote rural areas, who use the roads for enjoyment rather than simply to get to a specific destination

Motorists whose skills have gone ‘rusty’ during lockdown due to them driving or riding less frequently or not at all

Operation Boundary uses marked (and some unmarked) police vehicles, including high-performance cars and motorbikes, as well as safety camera vehicles.

4,000 miles of roads in North Yorkshire with North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group covers the biggest county in England.

75 deaths on North Yorkshire’s roads in the past two years

25% of fatalities are motorcyclists

Mass deployments of police resources, like those in Operation Boundary move around to where they are most effective, with the aim to provide a high-profile presence in target areas across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they expect more holiday traffic on roads in North Yorkshire in the weeks ahead as people choose to holiday in the UK instead of overseas due to international Covid restrictions.