North East urged to stick to the rules on first weekend of lockdown easing

Video report by Gregg Easteal

Pubs and bars across the North East are expecting a busy weekend with the public taking in their first weekend of being able to enjoy outdoor hospitality since lockdown restrictions were eased.

However, ahead of the weekend, the public are being urged to behave responsibly and to respect staff working for both the police and the North East Ambulance Service over the weekend.

Last summer, NEAS launched their #MoreThanAUniform campaign after several "vicious" assaults from patients over the two-week period following the easing of the first lockdown and the service told ITV Tyne Tees on Monday it was concerned pubs re-opening could lead to more assaults on ambulance workers.

Anyone planning to head to pubs and bars this weekend is also encouraged to continue to:

Maintain social distancing

Wash their hands regularly

Cover their face

Meet in the fresh air

The message ahead of the weekend also follows a warning earlier in the week not to get complacent with coronavirus still prevalent across the United Kingdom.

Anyone heading out over the weekend is being encouraged to stay local and within the law as hospitality businesses across the region prepare to open the doors for their first weekend of customers.

