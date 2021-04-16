A successful trial - involving two motorbikes working with the University Hospital of North Tees - has taken place.

For the first time, they transported blood products for use in a transfusion.

Ridden by volunteers Mac Watson and Bren Smith, the bikes arrived at the University Hospital of North Tees with the transfusion blood intact and at the correct temperature.

At the moment transfusion blood can only be transported in a car - while motorbikes carry blood samples and other necessities such as breastmilk and doctors notes.

However, the charity Bloodrun EVS (Emergency Voluntary Service) is working closely with the Trust to give the bikes validation to be able to carry blood products.

We all do it for the same reason – to try and save the NHS money.“If we can achieve that it would be fantastic, it gives us so many more options. The riders are really excited to be able to get out on the bikes and take the blood. 74-year-old Margaret Finegan - Bloodrun volunteer

The volunteer bikers dedicate their free time to transport transfusion blood to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust from across the UK.

The bikes allow the charity to transport blood and samples to the Trust’s hospitals at a much quicker speed and at a lower cost to the NHS.