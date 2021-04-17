Tyne Tees Television archive: An interview with the Prince

In the late 1960s, Tyne Tees Television welcomed a royal visitor to our studios.

Prince Philip accepted an invitation to the City Road studios in Newcastle, for the ‘Face the Press’ programme, during a trip to the North East.

The panel of ‘Face the Press’ consisted of journalist and presenter Ludovic Kennedy, Harold Evans, Editor of the Sunday Times, Brian Redhead, Northern Editor for the Guardian and broadcaster William Hardcastle, editor of the Daily Mail.

The Prince recalled agreeing to do the interview after receiving a letter stating it would be of great interest, and benefit, to residents of the North East to hear from him. It also stated some people in the North of England perhaps feared they were detached from the Royal Family, living so far away from a power-centered London.

The Prince's sense of responsibility, to the Queen and the country as a whole, was summed up by the Duke himself in the interview, half a century ago.

During the conversation the Duke was questioned about the north-south divide, and whether or not it seemed a long way for the Prince to fly from London to the North East. However, this was met with disagreement by the Duke.

When you were coming today and you flew up very quickly did you think you were going a long way, sort of out into the bush, or did you feel you were just going to the other end of the garden?

Well you're talking to the wrong sort of chap for that because I don't think it's very far going to Australia and to me, the transition from London to Sydney or Melbourne or Canberra is nothing particularly significant and coming from London to here, what in an hour and twenty minutes in the aeroplane, to me, this isn't out in the sticks at all. This is part of the British Isles and we're all very close together. HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

It seems to me that the essence of any community which has a head, and every community and social structure has a head of some kind, that they traditionally and fundamentally have to concern themselves with the interests of the people they head. Well, I find myself one removed from this position. Therefore, I feel that I ought to be doing my best for the communities, in whatever way I can. HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

