Family continue search for missing County Durham teacher

The family of missing County Durham teacher Darren Blyth are continuing to search for him.

Mr Blyth, 55, has not been seen since Wednesday, when he left his home in Trimdon Station.

Durham Constabulary have said they are "increasingly concerned" about his welfare.

Mr Blyth left his home in Trimdon Station at around 7pm, saying he was going to take photographs at Hawthorn Dene, also in County Durham. His family reported him as missing shortly after midnight on Thursday after he did not return home.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall with a slim build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and grey outdoor trousers.

Anybody with any information relating to his whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 005 of April 15.