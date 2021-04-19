Family of tragic West Lane patient welcome hospital's reopening under new name

The family of a young girl who took her own life at a mental health hospital in Middlesbrough say they are relieved it has reopened.

Christie Harnett was one of two young women who died at West Lane Hospital in 2019.

Inspectors shut the facility which was run by Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust down. But now it's about to bring patients back under a new name and new trust.

ITV Tyne Tees has been given exclusive access to the hospital which has been renamed Lotus Ward, part of the also renamed Acklam Road Hospital.

Christie died in June 2019. A few weeks later another patient - 17 year old Nadia Sharrif - took her own life.

Nadia Sharrif and Christie Harnett Credit: Family handout

Three wards at the hospital were shut down and care provided Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust rated inadequate.

Casey Tremain, Christie's grandmother, said:

I was there when she was born and I should not have been there when her life ended especially when she was in a place that was supposed to be keeping her safe. Casey Tremain

Michael Harnett, Christie's stepfather, added:

Our problem has never been in the hospital it was with the care. We're happy it's reopening, it should never have closed to start with but I think it's needed to solve a lot of the issues that were there but it's a good thing that it has finally reopened. Michael Harnett

Services are starting again - with Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust in charge of opening a ten bed ward.

The Lotus Ward will care for people aged 13-18-years-old with complex mental health needs.

Bedroom on Lotus ward

As well as assessment and treatment rooms there's three outdoor spaces, a gym , activity rooms and a classroom.

The newly renamed Acklam Road Hospital is ready to accept patients. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

None of the staff at the facility worked at West Lane.

Lotus Ward

The new team in charge say it is vital it is reopening so patients can receive care closer to home. It is one of three mental health wards providing care for young people in our region.

Christie's death and the failures of West Lane are the subject of an independent NHS England inquiry. A report is due out this summer. It will also look into the deaths of Nadia Sharrif and Emily Moore. Emily had been a patient at West Lane and took her own life on an adult mental health ward at Lanchester Road Hospital in County Durham in February 2020.