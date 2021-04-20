play-icon Created with Sketch.

A barber from Newcastle has vowed to reopen his shop in Benwell following a ram-raid over the weekend.

Legends Barber Shop on Elswick Road in Benwell was subject to a ram-raid at 10.38pm on Saturday.

The passenger of the car got out and removed roadwork equipment before the car reversed at speed into the window of the shop before fleeing the scene.

Steven Leck, the owner of the the shop, told ITV News he was "devastated" about the incident, but promised to reopen the barbers as soon as possible.

We just literally had the record breaking week of 17 year after being shut on and off for a year, you know what I mean? I’m devastated because I love my shop, I love my area. It’s going to take a while to put back together. I will be determined to reopen this week. Steven Leck, Barber

CCTV Credit: Legends Barber Shop

Steven Leck said he was pleased the incident happened this weekend and not the weekend before, as it meant he could at least open up the shop for the first week back from the Covid lockdown.

After being hit hard by the pandemic restrictions, members of the local community offered support, with a go-fund-me page set up.

One of Mr Leck's customers, Wayne Clarke, spent three hours on Sunday helping him clear up the debris. He said "I'm disgusted, especially with what’s going on at the minute. The lad’s suffered for what, a year, two years now with this Covid and then somebody goes and does that with his shop. Absolutely disgusted."

I think it’s terrible. I just reached out and says look we can clear all your rubbish and waste that’s in the front of the shop and we’re just willing to help in any way that we can, you know, just to get him back up and running. Gary Wilson

Damage inside shop Credit: ITV

Northumbria Police told ITV News an investigation is underway and that they found the vehicle burnt out and abandoned on Whitehouse Road in the city on Sunday.