Tom Cruise spotted filming in quiet North Yorkshire village!
Anyone from the area knows North Yorkshire is worthy of the silver screen, and now so does Hollywood!
The A-list actor Tom Cruise was spotted filming what is thought to be the newest instalment of the Mission Impossible series in the village of Levisham, near Pickering.Flash helicopters and action packed stunts were watched by stunned onlookers around the village railway station.
Richard is a press photographer for The Scarborough News and The Yorkshire Post. He has spent the last few days waiting to snap the star, and today was his lucky day!
