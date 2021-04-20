play-icon Created with Sketch.

Anyone from the area knows North Yorkshire is worthy of the silver screen, and now so does Hollywood!

The A-list actor Tom Cruise was spotted filming what is thought to be the newest instalment of the Mission Impossible series in the village of Levisham, near Pickering.Flash helicopters and action packed stunts were watched by stunned onlookers around the village railway station.

Richard is a press photographer for The Scarborough News and The Yorkshire Post. He has spent the last few days waiting to snap the star, and today was his lucky day!

GALLERY: A sneak peek of the set in Levisham

Tom Cruise was spotted filming stunts on a moving train. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The crew filmed on specially created train cars to make sure the cameras could get the shots.

Filming vehicles were seen all over the quiet North Yorkshire village. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The entrance to the crew's backstage area.