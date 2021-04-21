Elderly man in serious condition after Sunderland crash

An elderly man is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Sunderland.

The one-vehicle-collision happened on the A1231 Wessington Way roundabout in Sunderland, above the A19, shortly after 1.45pm on Wednesday, 21 April 2021.

Emergency services attended and found a navy blue Volkswagen had struck a set of traffic lights.

Police said the driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Northumbria Police is appealing for anyone who saw the incident contact the force.

This is a serious incident that happened on a busy road when lots of other vehicles will have been around. I am asking anybody who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak to us, and if you were in the area at the time then please check your dashcam footage and look out for a navy blue Volkswagen. Sergeant Neil Graham

The road was closed for about three hours while a clean-up operation took place.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 524 210421.