Report by Simon O'Rourke

Newcastle United were one of 14 Premier League Clubs involved in a meeting to discuss the response to breakaway plans, amid the European Super League row.

The six Premier League teams involved in the Super League proposals were not invited to the meeting.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has thrown his support behind the efforts to thwart the plans. And Sir John Hall, the former Newcastle United Chairman has a stark warning for the rebel clubs.