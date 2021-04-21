Hartlepool RNLI rescued a man and a dog after a power boat failure left them stranded on the East Durham coast.

Volunteers were called at 7pm on April 20 to assist an 8 metre power boat, off Crimdon.

The Inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' and volunteer crew were alongside the stranded boat within 20 minutes.

They took the vessel under tow to Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' pictured towing the casualty vessel.

Inshore lifeboat helm Darren Killick said: "Once again this was a straight forward tow which is something we train to do on a regular basis and it was good to help Stuart and his dog return to the marina safely."

The skipper of the casualty vessel 'Stuart Lawson said: "The lads did a fantastic job and I'm very grateful."