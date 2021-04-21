Six arrested over Middlesbrough woodland murder investigation

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a body found in woodland on Teesside.

The body of 39-year-old Tomasz Dembler was discovered by two members of the public near Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough, on Monday, 12 April 2021.

Cleveland Police said specialist teams carried out dawn raids on properties across the Cleveland area and at one address in Hull on Wednesday, 21 April.

Today sees a significant development in the case after a considerable amount of work by the investigation team. We have had a good response from the public following the appeals last week, but I would still urge people to come forward and tell us what they know. Detective Chief Inspector Matt-Murphy King

Two properties in Middlesbrough, two in Grangetown, one in North Ormesby and one in the Spring Bank area of Hull were targeted in the operation.

Five Polish men and one Polish woman, all between the ages of 27 and 44, were arrested and are in police custody.

Mr Dembler, a father of one, lived in the UK for twenty years. He recently lived in the Middlesbrough area, and prior to that, in Darlington.

It is understood he has family in Poland and the UK.

Police at the scene in Normanby Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Det Chf Insp Murphy-King added: “We are continuing to provide support to Tomasz’s family and are keeping them updated with developments.

"Our thoughts are with them as we continue with our work to seek justice for Tomasz.”

Detectives have established Mr Dembler could have been killed at some point from mid-March until the discovery of his body.

They believe it was a targeted murder and this continues to be a significant line of enquiry.

The body of Tomasz Dembler was found in woodland near to Flatts Lane Country Park Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The force is still appealing for people to get in touch if they knew, spoke or saw Mr Dembler during March or April or if they saw anything suspicious in the Flatts Lane Country Park area in the same period.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that might show suspicious activity in the area is also asked to come forward.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Cleveland Police on 101 with information.