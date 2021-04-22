A documentary which follows the parents of missing East Cleveland man Steven Clark as they were investigated over his murder, will be shown on ITV.

Steven Clark, from Marske-by-the-Sea, went missing after using a public toilet on a family walk in Saltburn on December 28, 1992. He was last seen with his parents but went into some public toilets - and his mother saw him walk in, but she never saw him again.

Detectives from Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit reopened the case in 2020 and launched a murder investigation in September that year.

81-year-old Doris and 78-year-old Charles agreed to let a filmmaker follow them, while they were under investigation for the murder of their missing son in late 2020. Both parents were later cleared as suspects. The couple say they hope the documentary will help find out what really happened to Steven.

Our reporter Julia Breen, who spoke to Charles and Doris ahead of the documentary airing, says the stress of the police investigation clearly took its toll on the couple - and it is evident during the programme.

Watch Julia's report here:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Steven's father Charles remembers being in the shower when the police arrived. He said: "They got me out of the shower and I went down just with a towel around me and they said 'I'm under arrest for the murder of Steven'".

Doris said the experience was "absolutely horrendous".

After months of suspicion, Charles and Doris were released without charge and the couple do accept the police were following important lines of enquiry and correct procedure.

This is a case that has alluded detectives ever since Steven vanished, making national headlines.

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for key information on the murder of Steven.