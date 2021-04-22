Flights from Teesside to Corfu to begin in July

North East holidaymakers will soon be able to fly to the Greek island of Corfu from Teesside.

Ryanair will be expanding its services from Teesside International Airport with flights to Corfu, taking to the skies in just a few months. The weekly flight will start in July 2021. The new Ryanair route builds on the 7-year commitment from the airline to operate flights to Alicante and Majorca from Teesside. Over the last 6-months significant work has been taking place as part of a major redevelopment of the airport, including an overhaul of the departure area to create new bars, cafes and restaurants.

Mayor Houchen said: “I am sure this new Corfu route will perform very well as local people look ahead to safely returning to the sun.” Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness, said:

“Our connections to Palma de Mallorca and Alicante are proving to be a popular choice for Teesside consumers and we’re pleased to expand the region’s connectivity with this new route to Corfu (Greece), bringing a third holiday destination for British families to enjoy this summer."

