Police 'in awe' of boy who saved cousin from choking

A little boy who saved his cousin’s life has been given a police award and called a 'hero' by Durham Constabulary.

Jake Emerson, 8, is Weardale’s latest Young Hero after he dislodged a sweet that his cousin Lewis had been choking on.

The boys were playing at their grandmother’s home in Stanhope when Lewis ate a Bon Bon.

Panic ensued when Lewis began to choke but Jake leaped into action and produced five back blows. Durham Constabulary

When this failed, Jake gave his cousin five abdominal thrusts which eventually removed the sweet from Lewis’ throat.

The eight-year-old was taught the lifesaving practice by his dad, Shaun, who previously survived a choking incident as a child.

Jake, a pupil at Stanhope Barrington CofE Primary school, was presented with his award during a special school assembly by PCSO Kristy Smith and Community Safety Responder Jamie Clarkson, from Stanhope neighbourhood team.

They said: “Jake should be very proud of his achievement, he literally saved his cousin’s life and went above and beyond for a boy of his age – he is amazing and fully deserving of this award.”

CSR Clarkson was so inspired by Jake and Lewis’ story that as part of his work with schools, has begun delivering first aid sessions to primary school children across the Dales.