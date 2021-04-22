Sunny days and cold nights are a nightmare for our farmers

April has been ideal for meeting people outside - dry and warm.

But for our region's gardeners and growers the lack of April showers has proved to be a bit of a nightmare.

Thanks to the frosty mornings, at Ross' allotment the seedlings are yet to be planted.

But that is nothing compared to the struggle faced by some. He went to Wilde Farm in Northumberland to find out how the April weather has impacted them.

The statistics paint a shocking picture for rainfall. The North East has had less than 5% of the monthly rainfall for April. We would have expected to have had over 70% by now.

April 2021 Rainfall

Overnight temperatures have also been about 3C lower than average. Leading to frosty starts - and struggling seedlings.