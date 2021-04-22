Virtual Pride to shine a spotlight on North East performers

Local talent is being put centre stage at Northern Pride Online 2.1 which is taking place on 24th July.

Organisers are calling for drag acts to show their interest and keen to hear from emerging artists as well as seasoned performers.

Applicants have until 19th May to register for the paid opportunity. The eight hour event will be filmed at a specialist studio.

Northern Pride

Viewers will also be able to watch behind the scenes segments with performers in the green room.

We are really excited about giving a platform to up and coming artists and performers this summer so we hope anyone who is thinking about applying will go for it. Going online again means we will get to show parts of the day that would usually be behind closed doors and I think our green room will be a great addition to the event. The most important part of Pride is the community and, while we can’t be together physically this year, we have some really exciting plans in the works for what is already shaping up to be an incredible show. Ste Dunn, organiser

Related stories:

'Huge plans' for virtual Northern Pride Festival as Covid forces celebrations online