A County Durham dad who lost his legs and was left paralysed following a car crash says he wants his story to act as a warning to others about the potential consequences of dangerous driving

Nick Copson - who recorded a goodbye message to his family on his phone ashe lay in the wreckage of the crash - was left paralysed after he suffered a serious spinal cord injury and had his legs amputated following the head-on collision on the A68 inCounty Durham in September 2018.

Nick is now back at home with his wife Credit: Family photo

46 year old Craig Allen from Stanhope was jailed for over three years this week after pleading guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A teenager in Craig Allen’s vehicle was also seriously injured.

The crash happened between Witton-le-Wear and Toft Hill in County Durham in September in 2018, when Nick was on his way to work.

Nick and his wife are trying to adapt to his injuries Credit: Family photo

My life has been completely changed but I feel I have a new perspective on things and just want to enjoy everything I possibly can. Life is so incredibly fragile and I’m lucky to be alive. I try not to get too far ahead of myself. I just try and focus on my recovery. No sentence can ever make up for what has happened. I just hope that drivers realise what their actions can lead to and take care on the roads. Nick Copson

Nick only left hospital in October 2019 - beating Covid-19, sepsis, multi organ failure, a fungal blood infection, kidney dialysis, blood clots and grade four bedsores, and moved into a rehabilitation care home before eventually returning home to his family.

We are just so thankful to those who came to Nick’s help at the scene, the emergency services and all the hospital staff for everything they have done for Nick. “We are so proud of the determination and bravery her has shown to pull through from what happened. Sometimes we still can’t quite believe Nick is still with us. “While life has changed our family is still together and we just want to try and make the most of life. Nick's wife, Nikki