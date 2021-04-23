A Northumberland teacher has been banned from teaching for three years after drinking, threatening pupils and taking one or more of them to a strip club while on a school trip to Costa Rica.

The trip took place in July 2019, but 55 year old Richard Glenn, who used to teach at Longridge Towers School in Berwick, was sent home early following concerns about his behaviour.

The pupils were aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Mr Glenn was accused of:

consuming alcohol with one or more pupils on more than one occasion

making inappropriate comments to and/or threatened one or more pupilswhilst he was under the influence of alcohol which included:

saying to one or more pupils “I’m not in trouble – you’ll be in trouble” or words to that effect

approaching Pupil A after being aggressive towards him and grabbing his head whilst kissing his forehead and saying “you’re alright” or words to that effect

saying to Pupil B “at least you are the only one that is worth it” orwords to that effect

taking one or more pupils to a strip club;

allowing one or more pupils to consume alcohol when they were underthe legal age

acting aggressively towards the female leader of the trip when she triedto help him get back into his tent

exposing his naked body to the female leader of the trip in their sharedhotel room

Mr Glenn admitted his conduct placed one or more of the pupils in his care at risk.

He accepted the allegations at a disciplinary hearing on 9 August 2019 and was dismissed from the school on the grounds of gross misconduct.

The school them made a referral to the Teacher’s Regulation Agency.

The panel noted there was no malice or sexual intent in taking the students to the strip club, but Mr Glenn admitted that it was inappropriate and unprofessional for him to fail to control the situation by allowing students to attend the venue.

The panel went on to find it was “was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Glenn amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.”

However the report said that Mr. Glenn took responsibility for his actions, expressed his remorse, and showed considerable insight into his actions and the personal circumstances which may have influenced his actions.

He will be able to apply to have the ban lifted in three years time.