Prime Minister and Labour leader visit Hartlepool as by-election nears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have both visited Hartlepool today as the town gets closer to going to the polls in the by-election which was triggered by the resignation of Mike Hill.

The Prime Minister spent time at Victoria Park, the home of Hartlepool United and enjoyed a kickabout with some young players.

The government are looking to gain some credit for helping fight off the European Super League plans but it has been a difficult couple of weeks with revelations about lobbying and the Prime Minister's text messages.

ITV Tyne Tees' Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick asked Mr Johnson if he thought that allegations of sleaze could cost the Conservatives in next month's vote.

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also visited Hartlepool on Friday morning.

Having been thrown out of a pub in Bath by an angry landlord earlier in the week Sir Keir did manage to get his hands on a pint at a local brewery.

He was talking about Labour plans to create thousands of jobs across the country in low-carbon industries but his party are well behind in the polls - and in danger of losing Hartlepool for the first time in more than 50 years.

The by-election in Hartlepool was triggered by Labour's Mike Hill resigning as Hartlepool's MP. He's accused of sexual harassment, which he denies.

The other big players in Hartlepool at the general election in 2019 were the Brexit Party. They've now renamed as Reform UK and are campaigning against lockdowns, and to reform politics.

There are 16 candidates running to be the next member of parliament for Hartlepool.

Here are the candidates with the description given for each: