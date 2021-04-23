Police are asking women in County Durham and Darlington how safe they feel in a bid to improve their response. A survey, named Call It Out, aims to gather the views of women and girls on personal safety.

The survey will run until May 5 and is anonymous.

Police say they are keen to listen to the 'lived experiences' of women and girls across the force area, and understand how safe they feel.

Chief Inspector Vicki Martin said: “No woman should ever feel intimidated, harassed or unsafe. “That’s why we’re launching this survey – to enable women and girls in our community to have their say on their personal experiences and to tell us how safe they feel."