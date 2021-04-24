'Hundreds and hundreds' of cards arrive for #Brent's birthday

Many of us have had to celebrate at least one birthday in lockdown, but for one Sunderland man, he decided to share this special day with thousands of people - virtually, of course.

@AmazingBrent, a man who has Down's Syndrome, is an active social media user and asked his 11,000 Twitter followers for cards to open on his 30th birthday. Brent's wish came true, with "hundreds and hundreds" arriving in time for the big day. Cards were delivered to Sunderland Minster, where his mother Jacqui works as a Priest.

People have been so very kind! I think perhaps they need a little light, peace and happiness in tough times. Jacqui, Brent's mother

#Brent began trending on Twitter in the UK, as more people wished him a happy birthday from around the world.

In the run-up to his landmark birthday, Brent also began fundraising for Down's Syndrome North East and has raised almost £2,000 for the charity.