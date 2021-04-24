Man threatened with machete and sprayed with chemical on Teesside

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was threatened with a machete and sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical in an aggravated burglary in Middlesbrough.The incident happened at a property on Allendale Road in Ormesby around 00:25am this morning, Saturday 24 April.Four males approached the address from the direction of Wetherby Green, and used force to gain entry to the property.

Police say the 25-year-old man was threatened with a machete and then sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical, causing burns. The victim attended James Cook University Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspects left the property empty handed. They are described as wearing dark tracksuits and had their faces covered. It is unknown at this time whether they used a vehicle.