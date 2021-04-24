Rescue volunteers aid emergency services in call outs across the region

The region's rescue volunteers have attended various callouts to aid emergency services across the North East as people enjoy the brighter and warmer weather.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue volunteers joined paramedics in aiding a teenager who had fallen from a tree in Thornaby.

The team responded to a call shortly after 13:30 on Saturday 24 April, following a request from the NEAS to assist them with the incident near to Westlands Academy.

Team members were contacted and upon arrival met up with the ambulance crew who were treating the male casualty for a shoulder injury and potentially other injuries. The injured teen was "very close to a tree stump so moving him without aggravating his injury was awkward".

The patient was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The rescued was carried for 150- metres along a woodland path, up a short but steep bank and then onto the waiting ambulance.

Elsewhere, The Tynemouth Volunteer Brigade has been called out twice in the past two days to support Northumbria Police.

HM Coastguard paged the Brigade and Tynemouth RNLI to assist with a police incident on Thursday in North Shields.

11 Brigade members attended the call and were on scene for 70 minutes before the incident was brought to a safe conclusion. Also in attendance at the incident were resources from the North East Ambulance Service, including their Hazardous Area Response Team, and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Yesterday, the team assisted the North East Ambulance Service with a casualty on the rocks in front of the sea wall in Whitley Bay. Brigade members secured the scene and assisted in the extraction of the casualty over the rocks to a place of safety.