Youngest Woman to row an ocean welcomed home to North Yorkshire

Video report by Julia Barthram

Jasmine Harrison, the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, has been given the highest accolade possible by her home town.

The 21 year old was awarded the Freedoms of Thirsk and Sowerby in North Yorkshire.

She set out on her 3000 mile voyage from the Canary Islands in December 2020. It took her 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes to reach Antigua in the Caribbean.

3000 miles the distance Jasmine rowed

70 days how long it took

£20,000 raised for charity

With boat 'Argo'

Jasmine completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in her boat, Argo.

She has raised £20,000 for charities ShelterBox, which helps rebuild lives after natural disasters, and Blue Marine foundation, dedicated to restoring the health of the oceans.

Argo is 7 metres long and has a living space only half the size of a telephone box. This was Jasmine's only protection against the ocean. She faced 40ft waves, almost collided with a ship and capsized twice.

It will now go on display in Thirsk for three months.