Six people charged with murder of Tomasz Dembler

Six people have been charged with murder of Tomasz Dembler, who was found in woodland near Middlesbrough a fortnight ago.

Mr Dembler's body was recovered near to Flatts Lane Country Park on Monday 12th April.

He was a father of one, who lived in the UK for twenty years - most recently in the Middlesbrough area, and prior to that, in Darlington.

It is understood he has family in Poland and the UK.Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 27 and 44, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday 24th April. They are due to appear again at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday 27th April.