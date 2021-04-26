Alan Shearer among first inductees of The Premier League Hall of Fame

Newcastle United hero and former England star Alan Shearer is among the first footballers to be inducted into The Premier League Hall of Fame.

The honour aims to recognise former players who have an 'exceptional record of on-pitch success and have shown significant contribution to the League since its inception in 1992'.

This will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the Premier League.

The Premier League Hall of Fame will exist online with content dedicated to celebrating the careers of those who have been inducted. Only players who are retired are eligible. In order to be eligible for induction in 2021, players must have been retired by 1 August 2020.

Eight footballers will become indictees this year.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry will be the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame inductees.

Fans will be invited to select an additional six former players from a 23-man shortlist.

To be included, players must have made a minimum of 250 Premier League appearances unless they have achieved any of the following milestones: