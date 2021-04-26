Arsonist jailed after targeting car dealership shortly after buying a car

An arsonist who set his brand new car alight because he was unhappy with the purchase has been jailed.Kyle Barnett travelled to Pickering in North Yorkshire last November to buy a jeep but returned to the yard he'd purchased it from soon after and doused it in petrol. Officers from Durham Constabulary said he then set fire to the vehicle because he was "dissatisfied with the sale".The 22-year-old then targeted a number of other vehicles at the year as well as a caravan at the yard owner's home. Barnett, from Peterlee in County Durham, was arrested in a hotel in Durham later that month on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remanded in custody.He appeared at Middlesbrough Crown Court on April 23 where he pleaded guilty and was handed a 32-month prison sentence.Detective Sergeant Sarah Hindmarsh, from Durham Constabulary's Crime Team, said:" Luckily, the victim and their family were not at the yard at the time of the incident however Barnett caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the victims possessions. This was a very complex case which involved working closely with NorthYorkshire police to secure a conviction."

Barnett could have killed someone and I hope he understands the severity of his actions. Detective Sergeant Sarah Hindmarsh, Durham Constabulary Crime Team