Body found in search for missing County Durham teacher

Durham Police say a body has been found in the search for Darren Blyth.

The body of a man was recovered from the Hawthorn area yesterday evening (Sunday, April 25th).

Formal identification has yet to take place, but it's believed to be that of the 55-year-old.

Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by Police.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Durham Police added that they're offering their 'sincere condolences to Darren’s family at this difficult time.'