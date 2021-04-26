Man who died in Esh Winning at weekend named by Police

A man who died in Esh Winning last weekend has been named by Durham Police as 33-year-old David William Teague.

Officers and paramedics attended an address in Wood View on Saturday, April 24th following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, Mr Teague was found with critical injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men and three women were arrested on suspicion of murder, and all six remain in custody while inquiries are carried out.

Anybody with information relating to the incident is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting reference number 312 of April 24.