Orphan baby stoat rescued in Whitby

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary is appealing for donations to help support a tiny orphan stoat after he was rescued by a horse-rider.

What a privilege to help such a secretive creature... And an orphan no less! We rarely get stoats in as rescues... They live such private lives. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

The team at the sanctuary received a phone call from a women who was out feeding her horses. She said, "I have found a baby something".

That 'something' turned out to be a little stoat, which was exposed and in the middle of a field. He was in the sun surrounded by parts of a nest and fur.

The baby stoat was found surrounded by scattered fur Credit: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

The woman sent photographs to the sanctuary and the team told her to pick the baby stoat up and keep him warm. She was told to bring him straight in.

It was clear he was not where he should be! His nest must have been raided... We're not sure where from or by what. He has some bruising to his face so perhaps was dropped by a bird. I'm glad to say the has no other wounds or injuries. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

The stoat was checked over and found to be cold, dehydrated and weak.

A tick was removed from behind his ear and he was put straight into the Intensive Care Unit.

After a morning of warming up, to get some life back into him, we felt he was ready for formula and toileting. He has had 3 feeds so far and we are getting little squeaks. He is toileting well now too but we are not out of the woods yet. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

We hope he makes a speedy recovery!