Police have arrested six people on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in County Durham.

Officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Wood View, Esh Winning, at 4.40pm on April 24.

A man was found with significant injuries and he died at the scene.

Anybody with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting reference number 312 of April 24.