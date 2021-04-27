Police are appealing for help from the public as part of an investigation to locate a missing Blaydon man.Glen Carr, 37, was reported missing by his family on Saturday after he failed to return home from work on Friday afternoon.

It was reported that the father-of-three had left his home in Blaydon in his grey BMW 3 series but enquiries have found he never turned up to work.

An investigation is ongoing to locate him and police believe Glen may have travelled to the area of Cow Green Reservoir in County Durham.

Some of his belongings were found in the Cow Green Reservoir car park on the eastern side of the reservoir on Friday.

That has led to real concerns for his welfare and extensive police searches have taken place at the reservoir in recent days.

Now police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Glenn in the area of the reservoir on Friday to get in touch immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hufton, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are extremely concerned for Glen’s welfare and his family are obviously very distressed.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have been searching the reservoir in recent days to establish if Glen has gone into the water.

“Our search for Glen continues and we are working hard to identify his movements since he left home on Friday.

We would therefore ask anyone who saw Glen, or a man matching his description, in the area of the reservoir on Friday to call us immediately. “We also know a number of cars were parked in the area where Glen’s belongings were found. So if you were in that car park on Friday then please rack your memory and think if you saw anything that didn’t seem quite right. Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hufton, Northumbria Police

“Any information, not matter how small, could help us provide more answers for his family and help us trace his whereabouts.”

Glen is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, tattooed and with shaved brown/black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting log 144 24/04/21.