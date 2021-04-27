Disruption as tanker overturns on Teesside road

A tanker has overturned on Teesside.

Police are appealing for information after a tanker overturned on Seaton Carew Road in Billingham at around 7am this morning (Tuesday 27th April)

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Cleveland Fire Brigade and the Environment Agency are still working at the scene and the road (including Huntsman Drive to Seal Sands Road at the A178) is expected to be closed until later today.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.