Christopher McQuarrie Credit: PA

A top Hollywood Director has thanked the people of North Yorkshire for being so welcoming to the Mission Impossible cast and crew.

After calling it a wrap in Levisham, the Director of Mission: Impossible 7 Christopher McQuarrie has taken to social media to praise residents for being so hospitable to the team working on set.

Our sincerest thanks to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Office for Road and Rail, Eddie Draper, Riley’s & GB Rail Freight and, of course, the incredibly lovely and welcoming people of Levisham. Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible 7 Director

It's not every day that a Hollywood film crew turns up in a sleepy village in North Yorkshire - so Tom Cruise and his co-star Hayley Atwell's visit came as quite a shock to locals in the area.

Our Tyne Tees reporter Rachel Bullock and Cameraman Paul Kingston were handed their own 'mission impossible' to track down Tom Cruise, who had been spotted in Levisham.

The Hollywood A-Lister was in town to shoot the latest instalment of the 'Mission Impossible' action movie franchise, but had time to say a quick hello to Tyne Tees viewers.

The film's Director went on to suggest that a further visit to the region could be on the cards.

The cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 filming near Pickering Credit: PA

Posting to his 85.5k followers, Christopher McQuarrie hinted that the cast and crew could return for 'one last bit of mischief in short order'.

The release of Mission: Impossible 7 - like so many other movies - has been delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

It had been set to hit cinema screens in November 2021 but the production company behind the film day it wont now be released until May 2022.