Man charged with murder after death of County Durham man

A man has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old David Teague in Esh Winning.

Robert Askew, of Wood View, Esh Winning, was arrested on Saturday (24 April) after officers found Mr Teague with fatal injuries inside Askew’s home.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Teague was pronounced dead at the scene.

Askew was charged with murder, false imprisonment, and assault.

Five other individuals who were also arrested have been released with no further action.

Mr Teague’s family are being supported by police, and we would like to offer our sincere condolences at this difficult time.