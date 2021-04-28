The Indian Community in Newcastle has begun fund raising to try to help family and friends struggling with the surge of Covid cases.

The campaign has been started by members of Newcastle's Hindu Temple.

The group hopes to raise thousands to pay for medical supplies.

India is now experiencing the world's most deadly second wave of coronavirus, with the official death toll in the country surpassing 200,000. However, there are concerns that the actual number may be considerably higher.

Watching on from afar is the Indian community in the North East. An online fundraising campaign by Newcastle's Hindu Temple has, so far, raised almost £4,000 to support people in India.