Urgent appeal to find missing Gateshead man

Police are urgently appealing for help from the public as they try to find a missing Dad from Gateshead.

Officers say the family of 37 year old Glen Carr from Blaydon are 'very distressed' after they reported him missing on Saturday, when he failed to return home from work on Friday afternoon.

It was reported that the father-of-three had left his home in Blaydon in his grey BMW 3 series - but it was discovered he never turned up to work.

Police think he may have travelled to the area of Cow Green Reservoir in County Durham after some of his belongings were found in the car park on the eastern side of the reservoir on Friday.

Extensive police searches have taken place at the reservoir in recent days.

We know a number of cars were parked in the area where Glen’s belongings were found. So if you were in that car park on Friday then please rack your memory and think if you saw anything that didn’t seem quite right. “Any information, not matter how small, could help us provide more answers for his family and help us trace his whereabouts. Angela Hufton, Northumbria Police

Glen is described as: