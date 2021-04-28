“We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting.”

The family of a missing North Yorkshire woman have made an emotional plea for her to get in touch - and come home.

Sarah West's Mother, Valerie and sister, Rebecca have begged her to get in touch.

Sarah is 46 and from Scarborough.

She was last seen walking towards Filey on the A165 near Cayton Bay on Sunday (25th April 2021) morning around 8am.

Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what. “We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all. “There are so many people who love you and care about you. Sarah West's family

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for motorists travelling along the A165 between Scarborough and Reighton to get in touch if they have dashcam footage from the road anytime from 7.30am Sunday which may show Sarah.

The Coastguard has been helping North Yorkshire Police with searches and it is believed Sarah may have been walking the Cleveland Way path, so police are asking walkers and anyone in the area to be vigilant.

Sarah is described as: