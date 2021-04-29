80-year-old Sedgefield runner proves age is no barrier to breaking records

play-icon Created with Sketch.

After 68 years of competitive running, an 80-year-old from Sedgefield is proving age is no barrier when it comes to breaking records.

Laurie Cummings has only recently taken on a professional coach with the simple aim of becoming the fastest in the world.

Laurie has unofficially broken 66 park run records and is gearing up for even more challenges. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He is already well known on the Park Run scene and has now teamed up with trainer Vince Wilson.

After months of virtual sessions, today (29 April) they met in person for the first time.

Laurie has logged 66 unofficial records on his phone - but hopes to officially run under 22 minutes for three miles when Park Runs resume.

That would make him the quickest on the globe for his age.