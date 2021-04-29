The Dean of Durham with his rescue cat Badger at Durham Cathedral Credit: Durham Cathedral

Durham Cathedral's resident cat who built up a following of thousands on Twitter and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Prince Charles has died.In a statement the Dean of Durham, The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett said: "Very sadly after a short illness, he has found his place in the sun."Badger was a rescue cat from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.

Badger meeting Prince Charles (L) and Badger with Guardians of the Galaxy character Rocket (R) voiced by Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper Credit: Durham Cathedral

More than 3,000 people followed his Twitter account. He quickly gained fans around the world and was a well-known presence in Durham.

During his time in Durham, the Cathedral's resident feline met a number of celebrities and high profile figures including the cast of Marvel's The Avengers movie series and the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Announcing the sad passing of his much loved pet Badger, The Dean of Durham said:

"Some sad news to share with you about my lovely Badger, who came to us as a family from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home and lived in Westminster Abbey from 2011."

Badger travelled up with me to Durham in 2015 and I have so many memories of him enjoying a full social life, rubbing shoulders with interesting folk. The Dean of Durham, The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett

The Dean added: "My heartfelt thanks to all those who have enjoyed his company, especially his friends in Durham Cathedral, Durham University Hatfield College JCR and all his stops along the Bailey. Badger will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him."

About 500 people took to social media to share their own personal memories, photographs and encounters with the much loved cat, Badger.Including St Chad's College from Durham University.

Durham Department of Classics and Ancient History said: "Farewell, Badger. You were a good friend to many of us and you'll be greatly missed."Sara Uckelman posted: "Meeting Badger was always a highlight of our walks to/from school or around the riverbanks. But the highlight of the highlights was one walk last summer when my daughter and I met him over by the heritage museum, and he insisted on climbing onto my lap."

Credit: Durham Cathedral

Bonnie Yeung said: "Over the last three years at Durham, I've always kept an eye out for him as I walked to and from my lectures. He always made my day and will be dearly missed."Imogen Grace Ridley added: "In lockdown of last year, when the streets were deserted in the Bailey, I would sometimes bump into Badger and be greeted like an old friend. He was especially cuddly in those months - probably from lack of attention from the students."