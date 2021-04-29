Durham student wins prestigious prize for lockdown inspired poem
A Durham student has won a prestigious poetry prize for her sonnet, inspired by lockdown.
Amy Beverley, a Year 13 student from St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham, wrote a sonnet called ' ‘Dance of the Prisoner’ from her own front room for the competition - which was run virtually this year by the University of Oxford.
There were over 600 entries to the competition, and her school say they are extremely proud of her.
Ever since childhood, I have found solace in writing. I mainly write in my spare time for my own enjoyment, but I have had so many incredible experiences and successes as a result of my interest in creative writing