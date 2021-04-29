Durham student wins prestigious prize for lockdown inspired poem

A Durham student has won a prestigious poetry prize for her sonnet, inspired by lockdown.

Amy's sonnet was inspired by living through lockdown Credit: St.Leonard's School

Amy Beverley, a Year 13 student from St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham, wrote a sonnet called ' ‘Dance of the Prisoner’ from her own front room for the competition - which was run virtually this year by the University of Oxford.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

There were over 600 entries to the competition, and her school say they are extremely proud of her.